DVAC raids home of Kanchi’s ex-commissioner

CHENNAI: Sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) raided the house of Dindigul Corporation Commissioner on Friday after it was revealed that there were many malpractices during her tenure as the Kancheepuram commissioner.

R Maheshwari was the Kancheepuram municipal commissioner in 2020-2021.

At that time, while purchasing several COVID essential items, there were many allegations of financial irregularities.

After Kancheepuram was upgraded as a Corporation, Maheshwari was transferred to Dindigul. When officials went through the expenses of earlier years, they found that over Rs 32 lakh was not properly accounted for, in the purchase of COVID prevention items.

Later, a complaint was filed in the DVAC. Sleuths raided the health section in the Kancheepuram corporation and recovered a few documents from the office. Following that, on Friday early morning, the DVAC raided Maheshwari’s house in Dindigul.

The raid was also conducted in the residences of Sanitary Sub Inspector Sindhavalli and Sanitary Inspector Ramesh Kumar. While the raids were going on, sources said that several important documents were seized by the DVAC sleuths from the residences.