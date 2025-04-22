DVAC raids Coimbatore cooperative society over bribery charges

CHENNAI: In a surprise move officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (VAC) conducted a raid at the Vadambacherry Cooperative Society in Sulur, Coimbatore following specific intelligence that society staff were extorting money from handloom weavers, including from Kancheepuram, who were receiving government subsidies.

Authorities revealed that T Soundappan, the society manager, allegedly collected bribes totaling Rs 15.89 lakh from weavers across four districts—Somanur (Coimbatore), Madurai, Tiruchy, and Kancheepuram. The illegal payments were demanded from beneficiaries of a government rebate scheme meant to support handloom artisans. Investigators seized the unaccounted cash, which had been stored in Soundappan's custody, a press release said.

“This was a deliberate exploitation of vulnerable weavers who rely on subsidies,” stated a senior DVAC official. “The accused abused his position to siphon public funds meant for grassroots artisans.” The bribes were reportedly extracted as a 'cut' from the subsidy amounts, undermining a key welfare initiative.