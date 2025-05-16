DVAC raids AMMK leader Rengasamy in assets case

TIRUCHY: Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths on Friday searched the house of former MLA and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader M Rengasamy in Thanjavur over amassing wealth over and above his known income.

Based on complaints over ill-got wealth against Rengasamy, the DVAC registered a case against the AMMK leader, his wife R Indira, and his son Vino Bharath.

According to the case, Rengasamy, during his tenure amassed wealth and hid them in his family members’ names. The illegally gained wealth has been used by his elder son Mano Bharath, and his daughter-in-law Anitha to establish businesses, DVAC alleges. In addition, the AMMK’s leader’s brother M Govindasamy, along with an associate Sivamaran, was running RV constructions through which they obtained government tenders, generating wealth illegally, the anti-corruption body claims.

Based on the case, a team of DVAC headed by DSP R Anbarasan came to his house on Friday at around 7 am and conducted a search that lasted till 1.30 pm. As Rengasamy was in Chennai, the team conducted an inquiry with the family members and confiscated the documents belonging to the properties and bank transactions.

Rengasamy, who was elected as AIADMK legislator in 2011 from Thanjavur constituency, won again in 2016, but was disqualified in 2017 under anti-defection law as he shifted to TTV Dinakaran’s party. He is at present deputy general secretary of AMMK.