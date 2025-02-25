Begin typing your search...

    DVAC raids AIADMK MLA Amman Arjunan’s premises in corruption case

    A team of eight DVAC officials, with the security of armed police personnel, are inspecting the MLA's house and office from 7.00 am.

     AIADMK MLA Amman Arjunan (Daily Thanthi)

    CHENNAI:Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) are conducting searches at three premises AIADMK Coimbatore North MLA Amman K Arjunan on Tuesday.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the raid is being carried out based on a case registered against him for allegedly accumulating disproportionate wealth worth over Rs 2.75 crore during 2016 to 2022.

    A team of eight DVAC officials, with the security of armed police personnel, are inspecting the MLA's house and office from 7.00 am.

    Further details awaited.

