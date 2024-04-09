DVAC: Plea on non-appearance in HC

CHENNAI: A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court regarding the non-appearance of Minister I Periyasamy for trial in the disproportionate assets (DA) case, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption submitted before a special court.

The special court for cases related MPs/MLAs was hearing the trial against his discharge from the case in compliance with an HC order.

The counsel appearing for the minister submitted that his non-appearance was communicated to the court, and added that the appeal challenging the HC order to re-try the DA case was listed on Monday before the Supreme Court and sought for adjournment.

After the submission, the special court posted the matter to April 16 for further hearing.