DVAC arrests SRO in-charge of RK Pet in Tiruvallur for graft charges

CHENNAI: DVAC officials arrested two persons, including a sub-registrar in charge of the Ramakrishnarajupet near Sholinghur (Tiruvallur) for demanding and accepting a bribe to release the registered documents at the SRO office on Tuesday.

The arrested were identified as Sivaloganathan, who is in charge of the SRO of RK Pet in Tiruvallur.

He directed a document writer, Arumugam, to collect a bribe of Rs. 10,000 to release five registered documents.

Based on the complaint, the DVAC officials gave the currency notes laced with chemicals and apprehended Arumugam when he accepted the bribe money from the complainant on behalf of the SRO in charge.

The DVAC officials arrested Sivaloganathan and Arumugam under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigations are ongoing.