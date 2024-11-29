DVAC arrest Tangedco engineer on bribery charges in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: Sleuths from Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested an assistant engineer from Tangedco for demanding a bribe for a name-transfer of an EB service connection in Dhamaal near Kancheepuram.

While renovating his house in Kancheepuram district, Prabhakar (28) of Dhamaal village realised that the EB meter needed to be shifted to a different location. So, he approached the Dhamaal EB sub-station to transfer the connection to his name.

Prabhakar even paid the fee and submitted the letter to the office but Assistant Engineer Ashok Raj demanded a bribe of Rs 4,000 for the name transfer. Following that, Prabhakar filed a complaint with the Kancheepuram DVAC unit.

Based on their guidance, Prabhakar visited the EB office on Friday with the money given by the police. However, when Prabhakar gave the money to Ashok, he refused to collect it and told him to give the money to Shanthamurthy, one of the staff members. Later, when Shanthamurthy received the money, DVAC sleuths, who were in the office in plain clothes, surrounded the duo and arrested them.