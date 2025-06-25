Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 Jun 2025 8:58 PM IST
    Duty doctor, other staff of Ranipet UPHC temporarily suspended for absence
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: The duty doctor, nurse, and other staff at Upgraded Primary Healthcare Center, Melvisharam, Ranipet, have been temporarily suspended on Wednesday for absence during working hours.

    The suspension comes after Health Minister Ma Subramanian made a surprise visit to the centre on Wednesday, during which the doctor, nurse, and other staff were absent.

    Also Read:Medical staff absent during duty time to be suspended: Ma Subramanian

    The health department has also issued a notice to the district medical officer, seeking an explanation regarding the absence of the staff at the centre during duty time.

    A preliminary investigation was conducted, and appropriate action has been taken against those who failed to perform their work, said the health department.

    duty doctorsnursePrimary Healthcare CenterMelvisharam
    DTNEXT Bureau

