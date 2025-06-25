Duty doctor, other staff of Ranipet UPHC temporarily suspended for absence

CHENNAI: The duty doctor, nurse, and other staff at Upgraded Primary Healthcare Center, Melvisharam, Ranipet, have been temporarily suspended on Wednesday for absence during working hours.

The suspension comes after Health Minister Ma Subramanian made a surprise visit to the centre on Wednesday, during which the doctor, nurse, and other staff were absent.

The health department has also issued a notice to the district medical officer, seeking an explanation regarding the absence of the staff at the centre during duty time.

A preliminary investigation was conducted, and appropriate action has been taken against those who failed to perform their work, said the health department.