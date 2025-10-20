During festival rush, Kilambakkam had promotional videos sans adequate services, says AIADMK

CHENNAI: The principal opposition AIADMK on Sunday lambasted the ruling DMK government for its alleged failure to manage the Deepavali rush at the Kilambakkam bus terminus, accusing it of poor coordination and inadequate transport arrangements that left thousands of passengers stranded.

In a social media post, the AIADMK stated that thousands of passengers were left stranded for hours. "At a time when people are desperately trying to reach their hometowns for Deepavali, the government has failed to ensure sufficient transport facilities," the party said.

Taking a dig at the ruling party, the AIADMK remarked, "If this were a responsible government, it would have immediately deployed additional buses and arranged clear guidance for passengers. But what is the DMK government doing instead? As usual, it is busy with photo shoots and publicity gimmicks."

Referring to promotional videos released in the Kilambakkam terminal, the AIADMK criticised the move, saying, "Even in a situation where people are struggling to get buses, DMK members are posting self-praising videos and celebrating themselves. What kind of mentality is this?"

Condemning what it described as the DMK's "insensitive and advertisement-driven administration," the AIADMK said the ruling party had lost touch with ground realities. "The people's anger and frustration are growing, and the day is not far when this arrogant government will face the consequences of its indifference," it warned.