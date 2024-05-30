Durga, cow whose jaw ripped open after swallowing explosive in Tiruvallur, dies days after surgery

CHENNAI: A cow that swallowed a country-made bomb in Thiruvalangadu in Tiruvallur district recently died on Wednesday, few days after undergoing surgery at the Madras Veterinary College in Chennai.

Durga, the five-year-old cow, suffered a blast on May 22 after she accidentally chewed on the explosive kept by pig snatchers, while grazing on her owner's land. She was rushed to the government veterinary college with her jaw muscles blasted open and oozing blood.

In the accident, she lost a portion of her face and lower jaw muscle. Though the veterinarians tried to strengthen the jaw muscle, the cow succumbed to its injuries.

"After the incident, Durga was brought home, and every day, a veterinarian used to visit her for a checkup, said S Nila, the cow's owner.

She added that the cow seemed fine Tuesday evening, but was found lying dead on Wednesday morning.

"Durga was able to take more than 10 litres of glucose water every day. But after the surgery, the doctors had said that there was only about 20 to 25 percent chance of survival," Nila recalled.

She added that police had visited her few times for inspection and had promised her to catch the culprits responsible.