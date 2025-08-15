Duraimurugan should have been with AIADMK: EPS

CHENNAI: Speaking at KV Kuppam, Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “I am sitting on the Opposition bench in the Assembly, watching ‘Annan’ Duraimurugan is seated between the CM and deputy CM. He has grown old. He should have been in the AIADMK camp. He should have been given a posting that was suitable for his seniority.”

He went on to criticise the internal functioning of DMK, claiming that there is ”no democracy in the DMK”.

The post of deputy CM has been handed to the heir of Karunanidhi, while there is no place for those who have truly worked for the party.