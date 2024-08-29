Duraimurugan meets CM Stalin in person, clear air about war of words with Rajinikanth

CHENNAI: Senior Minister and DMK general secretary Duraimurugan was believed to have opened up to Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin prior to the latter’s business trip to the US.

DMK sources with knowledge of the development disclosed that Duraimurugan turned up at the airport to see off the CM only after an open talk with the latter over the issue of recent war of words with actor Rajinikanth.

Duraimurugan was originally said to be reluctant to turn up at the airport, but he reconsidered his plans and met CM Stalin at the camp office hours prior to the airport visit.

Highly placed DMK sources revealed that Duraimurugan personally expressed his regret over the veiled and undesirable comments he made about Rajinikanth much to the chagrin of Stalin. Duraimurugan, party sources said, had also conveyed his displeasure over the actor taking a jibe at the party using him.

A party senior, unwilling to be named, said that the DMK general secretary expressed his disappointment over the CM acknowledging the sarcasm of the actor on the dais and that too on an issue related to the party’s internal affairs.

The octogenarian was learnt to have attributed his caustic remarks targeting the septuagenarian actor to the latter’s comments. It was after the tell-all discussion between the CM that the general secretary reconsidered his abstention and turned up at the airport to see off CM Stalin to the US.

Duraimurugan, sources revealed, was also understood to have categorically told the CM that he was always favourably disposed to providing more opportunities to youth in the party and he would never be a deterrent to the rise of youngsters.

The impact of the meeting was evident when the Chief Minister himself told reporters at the airport that the Rajinikanth-Duraimurugan episode must be construed as a comedy and not read out of context to instigate enmity.

It may be worth noting that Chief Minister Stalin had personally called Duraimurugan over phone and insisted to settle the issue.