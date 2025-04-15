Durai Vaiko says time to evict traitors as turf war heats up in MDMK

TIRUCHY: MDMK headquarters secretary and Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko on Monday said that the traitors within the party should be identified and removed immediately, otherwise they would damage the entire party like a cancer.

Responding to a recent tussle within the MDMK, Durai Vaiko slammed that the traitors should be identified by the party and ensure they are removed immediately otherwise, they would spoil the spirit of the cadre as well as damage the party like a cancer, he said.

He added that the problems within the party would be solved amicably as per the wishes of the cadre.

Speaking to reporters after garlanding the statue of Dr Ambedkar in Tiruchy, Durai Vaiko slammed that the Tamil Nadu Governor has been acting like a propaganda secretary to the BJP and has been creating unrest among the people by enforcing the RSS ideology. He stressed that the DMK alliance is intact and the MDMK will always give strength to the alliance, and the alliance partners are committed to ensuring a clean sweep for the DMK-led alliance in the 2026 polls.

Answering a query about the TNCC cadres’ banners on power sharing, Durai Vaiko said that the parties in the DMK alliance will never create any confusion. “The TNCC president himself has condemned the person who had displayed the banner and every alliance party is very particular in winning the election against the communal forces”, Durai Vaiko said.