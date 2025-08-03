Durai Vaiko plans to sell party assets, settle in Canada: Mallai Sathya

CHENNAI: MDMK deputy general secretary Mallai Sathya has alleged that the party’s principal secretary, Durai Vaiko, is attempting to liquidate party assets and settle abroad.

Addressing the media during a hunger strike in Chennai on Saturday, Sathya claimed that his protest was aimed at protecting internal democracy within the party. “Durai Vaiko must uphold democratic principles. He should not contemplate selling party assets and relocating to Canada,” he said.

This marks a new low in the ongoing factional feud within the MDMK. When asked about his strained relationship with party general secretary Vaiko, Sathya responded emotionally, “I saved Vaiko’s life three times. Yet he calls me a betrayer. He will regret this.”