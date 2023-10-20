Duo usurps land by impersonating missing man in Thanjavur; arrested

TIRUCHY: Two persons were arrested for usurping a piece of land by impersonation in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

The arrested, identified as Jaishankar and Natarajan had tried to impersonate Jaishankar’s father, B Chellamuthu (74), after the latter went missing.

B Chellamuthu (74), a resident from Karuvizhikadu near Orathanadu, is missing from 2017 and a case of missing persons was registered by the Orathanadu police and is still untraceable. So, Jaishankar (42), with an intention to take hold of a piece of 10 cents of land in the locality owned by Chellamuthu and his brother Soundarajan (70), arranged a person Natarajan, who resembles his father, to impersonate and changed the name of the patta on September 6, 2019.

Later, Jaishankar pledged the land documents in a bank in Mannargudi and received a loan. However, Soundarajan, who came to know the information, lodged a complaint with SP Ashish Rawat, who directed District Crime Branch police to file a case and investigate.

The Crime Branch police, who investigated the case, found that the complaint of Soundarajan was genuine and subsequently, the police arrested Jaishankar and Natarajan on Wednesday night.