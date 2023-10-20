Begin typing your search...

The arrested, identified as Jaishankar and Natarajan had tried to impersonate Jaishankar’s father, B Chellamuthu (74), after the latter went missing.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Oct 2023 11:02 PM GMT
Duo usurps land by impersonating missing man in Thanjavur; arrested
TIRUCHY: Two persons were arrested for usurping a piece of land by impersonation in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

The arrested, identified as Jaishankar and Natarajan had tried to impersonate Jaishankar’s father, B Chellamuthu (74), after the latter went missing.

B Chellamuthu (74), a resident from Karuvizhikadu near Orathanadu, is missing from 2017 and a case of missing persons was registered by the Orathanadu police and is still untraceable. So, Jaishankar (42), with an intention to take hold of a piece of 10 cents of land in the locality owned by Chellamuthu and his brother Soundarajan (70), arranged a person Natarajan, who resembles his father, to impersonate and changed the name of the patta on September 6, 2019.

Later, Jaishankar pledged the land documents in a bank in Mannargudi and received a loan. However, Soundarajan, who came to know the information, lodged a complaint with SP Ashish Rawat, who directed District Crime Branch police to file a case and investigate.

The Crime Branch police, who investigated the case, found that the complaint of Soundarajan was genuine and subsequently, the police arrested Jaishankar and Natarajan on Wednesday night.

DTNEXT Bureau

