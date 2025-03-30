Duo steals mobile phones, wallets in bulk in Tiruverkadu; arrested

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police have arrested two persons who targeted halls where workers stayed in groups and stole mobile phones from them in bulk when they were sleeping.

Police were probing two separate incidents that happened this month in which about 29 phones and wallets were stolen.

In Tiruverkadu police limits, as many as 15 mobile phones and five wallets were stolen from a second-floor hall in Vanagaram on the night of March 2, when the workers were sleeping. About 30 workers employed in a wedding hall in the neighbourhood stay in the rented hall, police said.

The intruders managed to sneak in as the occupants had kept the front door open while sleeping. Meanwhile, in another incident in Tiruverkadu police limits, about 14 mobile phones were stolen from the quarters of workers employed in an air conditioning service centre on March 20.

Tiruverkadu police had formed special teams to trace the suspects, and after investigations, they arrested two persons - A Janardhanan (27) of Cuddalore and V Ramachandran (36) of Tiruchy. Police seized 26 mobile phones from the arrested persons and also three laptops. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.