Duo held for scooter theft in Kodungaiyur

CHENNAI: Two youths were arrested in connection with two two-wheeler thefts by the Kodungaiyur police. Police had registered a case based on a complaint from J Habib (33) of Erukanchery.

His scooter, which was parked outside his house, was stolen on Wednesday night. Kodungaiyur police perused CCTV footage in the neighbourhood and zeroed in on the suspects.

On Friday, Police arrested S Shyam Kumar (21) and A Karan (21) and recovered the stolen two-wheeler from them. Both of them are serial offenders and have criminal cases against them. The duo were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.