Duo held for faking law degree, applying to Bar Council

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested two persons, including a woman, for submitting forged documents to enrol themselves with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNPY).

The High Court police registered a case and conducted investigations based on a complaint from the BCTNPY secretary, Greetha Senthilkumar.

The duo, Tamil Nadu-based 'lawyers', had applied to enrol with the Bar Council here based on their enrollment with the Bar Council of Delhi in 2020 and sought a transfer.

The duo had listed Glocal University in Uttar Pradesh as their alma mater in the application. As the norms require the Bar Council to verify their qualifications, the authorities here wrote to Glocal University to find out if the applicants had pursued a law programme there.

However, the university administrators responded that the submitted certificates were bogus. Following this, the authorities of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu filed a police complaint.

On Friday, a special team arrested Kavitha (42) of Tirumangalam, Madurai and Krishnamoorthy (57) of Salem. The police have also seized their Bar Council of Delhi IDs and other documents. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.