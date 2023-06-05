Dugong consevation: Lack of clarity a concern for fishers

TIRUCHY: Fishers from the region are wary about the country’s first Dugong Conservation Reserve planned in the coastal belt of Thanjavur. They are worried about losing their livelihood because of the government’s efforts.

The fishermen are more worried on how the government has kept them in the dark about the initiative. The decision was announced in the Assembly last September notifying a marine reserve to the Dugong species in the Palk Bay.

It was a shock to learn about the notification from news outlets, said A Thajudeen, the General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Meenavar Peravai. “The government declared that an elaborate consultation would be made with the coastal communities including the local fishermen. But almost two years are nearing, there were no such meetings held and we are fearful that our likelihood would be affected”, he said.

The fishermen are worried that they would be prevented from venturing into the seas in the protected areas. Over 100 hamlets from Thanjavur and Pudukkottai stretch are concerned that they might be affected. Fishermen associations urge the government to come clean on how Dugong Conservation Reserve would be carved out and want assurances protecting fishers’ livelihood.

A marine species researcher from Nagapattinam said that the Dugong used to be found in the seagrass available in the notified areas. “Over 250 dugongs were found in the Palk Bay and the government’s plan is to protect this endangered species which is commendable,” he said.

The researcher underscored the importance of taking into account fishermen livelihood. “This assumes importance as the entire coastal stretch in the region would be declared as a protected zone,” the researcher added.