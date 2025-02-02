TTV Dhinakaran urges police not to intimidate journalists

CHENNAI: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief TTV Dhinakaran urged the Special Investigation Team, which is probing the alleged leak of the FIR in the Anna University student's sexual assault, to stop intimidating journalists and confiscating their mobile phones, on Sunday.

Sending summons through Whatsapp against the Supreme Court order, intimidating journalists who appeared before police for enquiry by posing questions that had nothing to do with the case, and seizing their mobile phones were all strongly condemnable, Dhinakaran said.

In a post on X, Dhinakaran urged the SIT and the Tamil Nadu police to take all necessary steps for an honest probe to find and bring "real perpetrators" in the varsity student case to justice.

Further, he urged police to stop harassing journalists who appeared for enquiry and also to refrain from seizing their mobile phones.

Journalists staged a protest on February 1 here on the Chennai Press Club premises condemning "harassment" by the SIT.

