DT Next Watchlist: From 'Ironheart' to 'Squid Game Season 3', check out OTT releases dropping this June 2025 weekend
Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge
CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.
Name: Ironheart
Language: English
Episodes: 6
Cast: Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos and Lyric Ross
Streaming platform: JioHotstar
-------------
Name: Squid Game Season 3
Language: Korean
Episodes: 6
Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon and Lee Byung-hun
Streaming platform: Netflix
-----------------
Name: Countdown
Language: English
Episodes: 13
Cast: Jensen Ackles, Eric Dane and Jessica Camacho
Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video
—--------------
Name: Smoke
Language: English
Episodes: 9
Cast: Taron Egerton, Jurnee Smollett and Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine
Streaming platform: Apple TV+
—----------
Name: Mistry
Language: Hindi
Episodes: 8
Cast: Mona Singh, Ram Kapoor and Shikha Talsania
Streaming platform: JioHotstar