    DT Next Watchlist: From 'Ironheart' to 'Squid Game Season 3', check out OTT releases dropping this June 2025 weekend

    Here's a quick guide to help you pick your next binge

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 Jun 2025 6:50 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-06-25 01:20:50  )
    CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

    Name: Ironheart

    Language: English

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos and Lyric Ross

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar

    Name: Squid Game Season 3

    Language: Korean

    Episodes: 6

    Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon and Lee Byung-hun

    Streaming platform: Netflix

    Name: Countdown

    Language: English

    Episodes: 13

    Cast: Jensen Ackles, Eric Dane and Jessica Camacho

    Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

    Name: Smoke

    Language: English

    Episodes: 9

    Cast: Taron Egerton, Jurnee Smollett and Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine

    Streaming platform: Apple TV+

    Name: Mistry

    Language: Hindi

    Episodes: 8

    Cast: Mona Singh, Ram Kapoor and Shikha Talsania

    Streaming platform: JioHotstar

