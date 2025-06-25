DT Next Watchlist: From 'Ironheart' to 'Squid Game Season 3', check out OTT releases dropping this June 2025 weekend

CHENNAI: A whole new bunch of series and films will be streaming on OTT platforms this weekend. Take a look and choose your next watch.

Name: Ironheart

Language: English

Episodes: 6

Cast: Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos and Lyric Ross

Streaming platform: JioHotstar

-------------

Name: Squid Game Season 3

Language: Korean

Episodes: 6

Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon and Lee Byung-hun

Streaming platform: Netflix

-----------------

Name: Countdown

Language: English

Episodes: 13

Cast: Jensen Ackles, Eric Dane and Jessica Camacho

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

—--------------

Name: Smoke

Language: English

Episodes: 9

Cast: Taron Egerton, Jurnee Smollett and Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine

Streaming platform: Apple TV+

—----------

Name: Mistry

Language: Hindi

Episodes: 8

Cast: Mona Singh, Ram Kapoor and Shikha Talsania

Streaming platform: JioHotstar