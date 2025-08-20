DT Next Campus: Kotak Life Insurance Programme

CHENNAI: An initiative by Kotak Life Insurance Company Ltd. to provide financial assistance to students from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra to help them pursue their undergraduate studies in the commerce stream.

Eligibility: Open to students from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra who are enrolled in the first year of the B.Com programme. Applicant must have secured 60% marks or more in Classes 10 and 12. The applicant’s annual family income must be Rs 3,60,000 or less..

Prizes & Rewards: Up to Rs 30,000 per year

Last Date to Apply: September 7

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: www.b4s.in/dtnt/KLISP3