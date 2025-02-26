DT Next Campus I Central University of Tamil Nadu releases book on design thinking

CHENNAI: The Department of Computer Science at Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), Tiruvarur, released a book titled ‘Design Thinking: A Hands-On Approach’. The book was co-authored by Dr P Thiyagarajan, Assistant Professor at CUTN, Dr S Chandramouli, Associate Director at Cognizant Technology Solutions, Chennai, and Dr Sankar Venkataramani, Partner at KPMG.

The book was officially released by the honorable Vice-Chancellor of CUTN, Prof M Krishnan, with the first copy presented to Prof R Thirumurugan, Registrar of CUTN, Prof PVSSR Chandramouli, Dr P Thiyagarajan, Dr S Chandramouli, Associate Director at Cognizant Technology Solutions, Chennai, and Dr Sankar Venkataramani.

Prof M Krishnan, Vice-Chancellor congratulated the authors for creating a book that offers practical insights and actionable methodologies.

He highlighted that design thinking, with its focus on creativity, adaptability, and empathy, is an essential tool to solve complex problems across various fields.

“In a world of rapidly evolving challenges, design thinking is more relevant than ever,” said Prof Krishnan.

“This approach, which emphasises human-centred solutions, fosters collaboration, and experimentation. It enables us to address challenges in business, education, healthcare, and social innovation with fresh perspectives.”