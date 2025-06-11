DT Next campus: Applications open for Bharti Airtel Programme; here is how you can apply

CHENNAI: Launched in 2024, the Bharti Airtel Scholarship Program, an initiative of Bharti Airtel Foundation, aims to support deserving students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, with a focus on girl students, to become future technology leaders.

Eligibility: Confirmed admission in the first year (academic year 2025-2026) of the undergraduate/5 year integrated courses in fields of Electronics & Communication, Telecom, Information Technology, Computer Sciences,Data Sciences, Aerospace and Emerging Technologies (AI, IoT, AR/VR, Machine Learning, Robotics) at the top 50 NIRF ranked Engineering universities/institutes.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship covers 100% of annual fees as per the course fee structure of the respective university/institute.

Last Date to Apply: July 31

Application mode: Online applications only

