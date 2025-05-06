DT Next campus: AI to be integrated into TN govt schools’ syllabus next academic year

CHENNAI: The syllabus for government schools and aided ones under the state board in Tamil Nadu will be upgraded with computer science and artificial intelligence technology integrated for the next academic year, said Dr S Kannappan, Director of School Education.

Kannappan was speaking at a conclave on AI technology for school education held by the Sri Ramachandra Faculty of Engineering and Technology.

Over 90 principals and senior teachers from over 60 schools in Tamil Nadu participated in the event. The revision undertaken with the association of leading IT companies will be over in the next 15 days, he said. To modernise school education the state government has set up high-tech labs in 6029 higher secondary schools.

A total of 500 aided schools under the state board will also get it in the next three months at Rs 56 crores. Over 8,000 government middle schools will get the high-tech labs each with ten computers by the end of this month. A total of 22,931 primary schools will also be getting smart classrooms. Training all the teachers in the use of computers and artificial intelligence is the next major challenge he said and urged engineering colleges and universities to cooperate with the government.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Abirami Murugappan, professor of the Department of Information Science and Technology, Anna University said that their research scholars have developed several models for empowering teachers and students in schools with artificial intelligence from Class 6 onwards as per the new education policy. Some researchers have adopted a school to implement it.