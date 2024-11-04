DT Explains | Tangedco urges electricity consumers to install RCDs; what are these devices? How can they prevent shocks and fires?

CHENNAI: Tangedco in a recent social media awareness post reminded power consumers in the state to mandatorily install Residual Current Devices (RCDs) for safer electrical connections. Wondering how these devices work and why it's crucial to use them? Read on to find out.

What is an RCD?

A Residual Current Device (RCD) is a safety mechanism that monitors electrical currents in a circuit and quickly disconnects power if an imbalance occurs.

How does it work?

It can protect against electric shocks and electrical fires by automatically switching off electricity when it detects a fault.

Why is installation essential?

Installing an RCD in all electrical connections is essential as it serves as a quick fix to prevent accidents and ensure a secure electrical environment, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) in a statement said, adding that applicants for new connections and temporary supply must confirm RCD installation for safety compliance.

To prevent electrical shocks and save lives, it is mandatory for homes, public places including places of workshops, parks, shops, educational institutions, street lights, and temporary connections to install an RCD device at the point of power supply with rated residual operating current not exceeding 30 milliampere.

Power connections with larger loads exceeding 10 kW require RCD with rated residual operating current not exceeding 300 milliampere.

The TNERC mandated installation of the RCDs in July 2021.

What are the key benefits of RCDs?

- Provides protection from powerful electric shocks.

- Reduces the risk of electrical fires caused by bad wiring.

- Enhances the safety of homes and workplaces by adding a crucial layer.