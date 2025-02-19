DT Exclusive: Moon, Mars, Venus and more: Conquering space in 10 years

CHENNAI: ISRO chairman V Narayanan outlined the space organisation’s ambitious roadmap that’s all set to catapult India to the forefront of the world’s spacefaring nations by 2045. A pivotal milestone in this extraordinary journey is the establishment of India’s inaugural space station, slated to become operational by 2035, “marking a monumental achievement in the nation’s pursuit of space excellence”, says Narayanan.

Q: Congratulations on assuming the chairmanship of ISRO. Could you please elaborate on your vision and objectives as the new chairman?

A: I am deeply humbled by the opportunity to lead ISRO. As the new chairman, my primary focus is on executing the visionary roadmap already in place. Our immediate priority is the Gaganyaan programme, which aims to send humans to space and bring them back safely. We’re planning an unmanned mission this year, followed by 3 launch vehicles without crew, before finally sending humans to space. We’re also accelerating our efforts on several other ambitious projects, including the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), a 93-metre tall rocket weighing 1,000 tonnes, designed to carry a payload of 30,000 kg. We’re also working on Chandrayaan-4, a mission to make a soft landing on the moon, collect samples, and return them to Earth. Additionally, we’re exploring our celestial neighbour, Venus, as part of our Venus Orbit Mission. In collaboration with international partners like NASA, we’re working on the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR), a satellite designed to monitor Earth, detect natural disasters, and develop mitigation plans. We’re also preparing to launch a 5,100 kg commercial communication satellite from the US this year. To augment our launch capabilities, we’re partnering with Indian industry leaders, such as L&T and HAL to develop launch vehicles, including the PSLV. The first rocket (N1) developed by our industry partners is ready, and we plan to launch it soon. We’re focusing on developing new technologies, including a new tech development satellite that can research 35 new technologies, which will be launched soon. ISRO scientists are working on many programmes in navigation, tele-education, tele-communication, disaster warning and management, Earth observation, etc., and also programmes to monitor trains and boats in real-time.

Q: What’s the update on ISRO’s plans to establish new launch infrastructure, including the third launch pad in Sriharikota and the second launch complex in Kulasekarapattinam?

A: We’re working on all of that. We plan to launch rockets from Kulasekarapattinam in the next two years, which will significantly enhance our launch capabilities.

Q: India is yet to establish a dedicated space station. What is the projected timeline for achieving this milestone?

A: Establishing a dedicated space station is ISRO’s key objective. We have accelerated our efforts with a projected timeline of launching the first module in 2028. The complete space station is expected to be operational by 2035, comprising a total of 5 modules.

Q: What specific obstacles and challenges were encountered during the execution of the SpaDex Docking mission?

A: We have successfully executed the SpaDex Docking mission, a monumental achievement that has catapulted India to the elite group of nations that have accomplished docking missions in space. This remarkable feat has been a stepping stone for our future endeavors in space exploration. Although we encountered numerous challenges during the mission, our team’s unwavering dedication and expertise enabled us to overcome them.

Q: What is the current status of Gaganyaan project? When can we expect the mission to launch?

A: Gaganyaan is an integral component of our strategic plan to establish India’s presence in space. To send humans on this mission, we need to conduct a plethora of experiments and gather substantial data. The orbit module we launched last year has provided us with invaluable insights, which we’ll share with the public this year. We plan to implement the Gaganyaan project in the next two years, with the objective of sending astronauts to low Earth orbit and bringing them back safely. We’ve also initiated a study for a project aimed at sending astronauts to the moon by 2040, landing them safely, and returning them to Earth.

Q: ISRO is increasingly focusing on developing indigenous technologies and projects. What challenges does it face in competing with space-faring nations like Russia and the US?

A: We’re actively engaged in developing cutting-edge indigenous technologies, including the cryogenic rocket engine technology, which has been denied to us by other nations. ISRO has successfully developed three stages of this technology, with our team achieving three world records in the process. We have also initiated the development of electric propulsion technology that will significantly enhance the efficiency of our satellites. We’re also concentrating on quantum communication, robotics, AI, and data management to augment our capabilities in space exploration.

Q: How does AI contribute to ISRO’s space exploration endeavours? What benefits do you envision from its integration?

A: We’ve only just begun to explore the vast potential of AI in our endeavours but we envision that its integration will yield numerous benefits, including enhanced data analysis, improved decision-making, and increased efficiency in our operations. We’re confident that AI will play a pivotal role in driving innovation and advancing our capabilities in space.

Q: When do you foresee India emerging as a leading nation in the global space sector, and what key milestones will mark this journey?

A: We embarked on our space programme in 1962 and launched our first small rocket in 1967. However, it was not until 1969 that the US achieved a historic milestone by sending humans to the moon and bringing them back safely. Russia had already accomplished this feat in 1961. Given India’s unique circumstances, our priorities in the initial years after gaining independence in 1947 were focused on health, infrastructure, education, and development. It was only later that we initiated our space research programme. However, despite the delayed start, India has made remarkable strides in space exploration. We’ve achieved several notable firsts, including the discovery of water molecules by Chandrayaan-1, the successful deployment of the world’s first high-resolution camera on Chandrayaan-2, and the historic landing on the south pole of the moon with Chandrayaan-3. Furthermore, we’ve successfully entered Mars’s orbit with our Mars Orbit Mission, launched over 100 satellites in a single rocket, and pioneered Air Breath Propulsion technology. Although we’ve achieved significant milestones, we do not perceive our space programme as a serious contender on the world stage. Instead, our primary focus is on leveraging space technology to benefit our citizens. Other countries have already initiated plans to send humans to space or the moon, but it was only in 2018 that PM Narendra Modi approved our plan to achieve this ambitious goal. By 2040 and 2045, we envision ISRO being on par with other developed countries in the space programme.

Q: Is the funding for ISRO sufficient?

A: We’re fortunate to have the unwavering support of the Union government, which has ensured that funding is not a constraint for us. We are grateful for their commitment to our space programme.

Q: To what extent are there plans to collaborate with start-ups?

A: While we do not collaborate with start-ups in the classical sense, we actively support and encourage them. ISRO currently has 56 satellites in space, catering to diverse needs across various sectors. However, we recognise that ISRO alone cannot meet these demands. Therefore, we provide support to start-ups by offering them the necessary facilities and guidance. By fostering a collaborative ecosystem, we believe that private companies and start-ups in India can work with ISRO to drive growth in the space sector.

Q: Is there any threat to India in space from India’s neighbouring countries like China and Pakistan?

A: I would prefer not to comment on this topic.