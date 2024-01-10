DT Campus : Guinness winner felicitated

CHENNAI: K Madhumitha, a final year MBBS student at Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH), was felicitated for receiving the Guinness World Records certificate for her contribution to the world’s thickest unpublished book.

The student penned a Tamil article on the issue of sexual harassment against women for this multilingual book, titled, World 2023: Outcomes on Research and Latest Developments, containing 1,00,100 pages and 7,642 chapters. Dr Kavignar R Uma Bharathy, great-granddaughter of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathy was the Chief Guest of the felicitation function, while Dr J Balachandar, Founder & Chairman of ESN Publications, Dr C Ramya, Assistant Professor of English Literature of EMG Yadava Women’s College and Dr Elizabeth Islas Leon, CEO of Nelkuali, Mexico Educationalist were among the dignitaries.

The event was held in the presence of Dr N Elamaran, Managing Director of SBMCH, Dr S Bhuminathan, Registrar, Dr P Sasikumar, Dean, Dr DR Gunasekaran, Medical Director, Dr R Veerabahu, Advisor and Dr MR Renuka Devi, Vice Principal.

Elamaran presented a memento to Madhumitha for her contribution and participation in Guinness World Record for Thickest Book which measures 19 ft and 0.34 inches (5.80 metres), the book contains the writings of 7,332 authors and editorial contributions of 170 editors. It was brought out by ESN Publications, Tamil Nadu, and London Organisation of Skills Development Limited, United Kingdom.

The book will be kept at Anna Centenary Library, Chennai.

SDNB Vaishnav launches skill development course

Shrimathi Devkunvar Nanalal Bhatt Vaishnav College for Women in partnership with VIVAC launched a skill development course on executive accounting practices.

The duration of the course would be 60 hours and accordingly, there would be two modules in the courses.

The Module One training will have different subjects including a single-entry accounting system for SMEs in MS Excel using mathematical formulas, and a double-entry system of accounting in MS Excel using pivot, Sum-if, and V-lookup. Module One will also have financial data analytics in MS Excel using short and filter conditional formatting analysis besides training in data collection and retrieval in information systems.

Module Two would have the introduction of TDS under the IT Act, and its effects on accounting entries. Introduction to GST Act, its effects in accounting entries, introduction to foreign exchange and calculating realised/unrealised forex gain and loss, and complete working knowledge in Tally for modules One and Two. The student’s registration was opened. The institution said the skill courses are very much in demand and support getting employment in a wide variety of roles.