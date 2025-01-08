DT Campus: ADEPT 2025 to be held on Jan 26

CHENNAI: Anant National University announces the Anant Design Entrance and Proficiency Test (ADEPT), India’s first and only multilingual design entrance test, to be conducted in 10 languages: English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Punjabi.

This initiative underscores Anant’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity and democratising access to design education, ensuring aspiring designers from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds have equal opportunities. ADEPT will be held online on January 26,2025.

Last year, Anant set a precedent by introducing ADEPT in five languages. Inspired by the philosophy of Ajay Piramal, President, Anant National University, ‘design goes beyond language’, the initiative aimed to break barriers and open doors for students across India.

Building on this achievement, Anant is taking a significant step forward by offering ADEPT in 10 languages this year.