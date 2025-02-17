DSP, cops torture CPI union secretary in Kumbakonam, party seeks criminal action

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Sunday sought criminal action to be initiated against the Kumbakonam Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and other police personnel for allegedly subjecting his party's union secretary AG Balan to police brutality on February 15 night.

In the statement, Mutharasan said that Balan, who has been running a restaurant near the Kumbakonam bus stand for several years, was reportedly attacked by a police officer on Saturday night.

He said that while passengers were dining at his restaurant, police officers, led by the DSP, ordered Balan to close his shop immediately. "Complying with the instructions, Balan proceeded to shut down his restaurant. However, during the process, DSP's driver, identified as Raja, allegedly used abusive language and physically assaulted Balan by striking him in the chest. Raja also reportedly seized Balan's mobile phone and behaved in an extremely inappropriate manner," he alleged.

After the assault, Balan and his employee, Ravichandran, were forcibly taken in a police vehicle belonging to the West Police Station, where they were allegedly subjected to severe custodial torture throughout the night, he said. Balan has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition, he added.

CPI leader said CCTV footage from the restaurant and nearby shops is believed to have captured the entire incident, but the police have reportedly seized all surveillance recordings. Condemning the Kumbakonam police for their alleged unlawful actions and misuse of power, Mutharasan demanded that the government ensure proper medical treatment for both Balan and Ravichandran while taking criminal action against all the police personnel including DSP.