Dry weather to prevail over Tamil Nadu in coming days

CHENNAI: Many places in Tamil Nadu are likely to witness dry weather in the coming days due to changes in wind patterns over the sea.

The maximum temperature might surge and humid, uncomfortable weather is likely to prevail over the isolated places in the State, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted on Wednesday.

"As light to moderate westerlies/south-westerlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels, and less moisture over the sea due to the recent system formed in Bay of Bengal. The mercury level is likely to increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius than usual for a week over interior districts of Tamil Nadu. Some places might witness a marginal surge by one to two degrees Celsius including Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, director of the area cyclone centre, RMC.

Maximum temperatures are likely to be slightly above normal over Tamil Nadu and are likely to be in the range of 34 to 38 degrees Celsius over the north coastal and adjoining interior districts of Tamil Nadu.

The weather officials advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till September 15, as strong wind with speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over the Gulf of Mannar, south TN coast and the adjoining Comorin area.