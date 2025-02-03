Dry weather to prevail across Tamil Nadu till February 9: Weather dept

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre(RMC) on Monday has predicted that dry weather will prevail across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from February 3 until February 9.

Mist/Haze is likely to prevail during morning hours at isolated pockets of these regions, with dry conditions expected to continue for the next week.

In Chennai and suburban areas, the sky will remain partly cloudy, with light fog expected during the morning hours. The maximum temperature is likely to reach around 31-32°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 21-22°C.

On Feb 4, similar weather conditions are expected, with a partly cloudy sky and light fog in the morning. Maximum temperatures will range between 31-32°C, and minimum temperatures will remain around 21-22°C.