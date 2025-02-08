Dry weather to prevail across Tamil Nadu till February 14: Weather dept

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre has announced that dry weather will prevail across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until February 14.

According to a Malaimalar report, today’s weather will remain generally dry, with the possibility of maximum temperatures rising 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal in a few places. Light fog is also expected during the morning hours.

The forecast for Chennai and its suburbs indicates partially cloudy skies with light fog in the morning.

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 32°C, while the minimum temperature will range between 22-23°C.

The dry weather is likely to persist tomorrow (February 9) as well, with temperatures ranging from 32-33°C for the maximum and 22-23°C for the minimum.