Drunk man held for ransacking idols at Pudukkottai church

TIRUCHY: Pudukkottai police arrested a man identified as Jude Solomon (28) for ransacking idols at a Catholic church under the influence of alcohol on Monday.

Due to renovation works at St Antony’s Church in Gandhi Nagar, Pudukkottai, the idols and other articles were shifted to a makeshift hall where the rituals are being held currently.

A drunk man entered the temporary hall and desecrated the idols with the help of a sickle. He was nabbed by the public and handed over to the police.