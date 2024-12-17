Begin typing your search...
Drunk man held for ransacking idols at Pudukkottai church
Due to renovation works at St Antony’s Church in Gandhi Nagar, Pudukkottai, the idols and other articles were shifted to a makeshift hall where the rituals are being held currently.
TIRUCHY: Pudukkottai police arrested a man identified as Jude Solomon (28) for ransacking idols at a Catholic church under the influence of alcohol on Monday.
Due to renovation works at St Antony’s Church in Gandhi Nagar, Pudukkottai, the idols and other articles were shifted to a makeshift hall where the rituals are being held currently.
A drunk man entered the temporary hall and desecrated the idols with the help of a sickle. He was nabbed by the public and handed over to the police.
Next Story