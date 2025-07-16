Drunk Class 12 boys attack teacher in Virudhunagar

MADURAI: Four drunk Class 12 students of the SR Government Higher Secondary Boys School assaulted the political science teacher with bottles on the school premises at Thiruthangal in Virudhunagar on Wednesday.

The teacher, identified as Shanmuga Sundaram (47), suffered injuries to his head and chin.

A fellow teacher admitted him to Thiruthangal GH. Virudhunagar Chief Educational Officer R Mathan Kumar said the boys arrived late, and the teacher questioned them about it.

After sensing that the boys were in an inebriated condition, the teacher asked them to meet the HM. Irked over this, the students attacked the teacher with bottles on the back of his head, he said. The injured teacher is in a stable condition.

The CEO further said a counselling session was arranged for the four students by the District Child Protection Unit and the Child Welfare Committee.