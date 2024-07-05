Drunk bus conductor causes ruckus, disturbs public at central bus stand in Trichy

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at the central bus stand in Trichy on Friday morning when a private bus conductor who was in an inebriated condition caused a ruckus and disturbed normalcy.

The man, who seemed to have had too many drinks at the Tasmac that is located near the bus stand, sat in the middle of the road and continued to shout slurs at passersby.

Annoyed by this, members of the public informed the local police outpost in the premises following which a cop arrived at the scene.

When the police personnel tried to request the man to leave, he was met with aggression as well.

Following this, the man was removed forcefully to one corner of the bus stand, out of the public's view.

Further enquiries revealed that he was a conductor in a private bus after which he was let off with a strict warning.