Drugs worth Rs 80 crore seized in Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized drugs worth Rs 80 crore in Thoothukudi that was being smuggled to Maldives.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, investigation is underway with 11 individuals, including two from Indonesia being under custody.

The authorities have seized 30 kg of narcotics substance and are probing the involvement of a port official in this illegal activity.

Officials stated that the drugs were intercepted in the middle of the sea while being smuggled to Maldives.