Drugs and crimes have a free run in DMK regime, says OPS

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister O Paneerselvam said that while Chief Minister M K Stalin's trip to the US to attract foreign investments is a good initiative, the result of it will be known only when the companies invest in TN and people get employment through it.

Speaking to reporters in Theni, OPS said, "Stalin has gone to convince foreign investors to invest in Tamil Nadu. But we will know if the initiative was successful only depending on the amount of investments he brings and the number of people who benefit from it."

He pointed out that Tamil Nadu has become the capital of crimes like burglary, rape and murder and this seems to be the only achievement of the DMK government.

OPS also requested the central government to enforce strict laws against sexual assaults.

"The DMK keeps harping that the centre is not giving them enough funds. But the centre has allocated the necessary funds for TN," he added.

Noting that it is the DMK that has not kept its electoral promises, the former chief minister said," The EB tariff has been hiked and drugs are having a free run among students in schools and colleges. This could turn out to be very dangerous for the student community."