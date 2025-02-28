Drug peddling: Police search rooms of college students in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Multiple teams of police searched rooms of college students in Coimbatore on Thursday to crack down on drug peddling.

The search commenced around 4am and stretched till 8 am. More than 15 rooms located in Saravanampatti, Chinnavedampatti, ‘Chinna’ Mettupalayam and surrounding areas, where students stay in large numbers were searched by multiple teams of police.

The search was done by a large team of 72 cops led by six sub-inspectors and three inspectors under the supervision of Coimbatore (East) Assistant Commissioner Velmurugan. Police suspect students from neighbouring states are involved in smuggling drugs from their native places to be supplied to local students. Police however said no seizure was made in the search.

The search was carried out after some college students were caught recently in possession of synthetic drugs, ganja, and pills in different parts of the Western region.