Drug menace, social inequality threaten TN’s future: Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Thursday warned that a surge in synthetic drug abuse, widening social and educational disparities, rising suicides, and increasing sexual offences are undermining Tamil Nadu's development prospects.

Delivering his address on the eve of the 79th Independence Day, he urged urgent remedial measures to address these four "serious challenges dragging the state down."

Leading with the drug menace, he cited official data showing synthetic drug seizures in 2024 were 14 times higher than in 2023, indicating a sharp shift from ganja to ‘far more dangerous’ synthetic substances. More than 2,000 people, mostly youth, die by suicide annually in the state due to drug abuse, he said.

While calling for awareness campaigns and stricter enforcement to curb demand, he warned that tackling the supply side is harder as ‘powerful syndicates with alleged patronage of the power-that-be’ are involved.

On education, the Governor-Chancellor said about 60% of Tamil Nadu's students study in government schools, mostly from poor and marginalised communities, but learning outcomes remain below the national average.

Citing the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), Ravi said over 50% of high school students in these schools cannot perform basic two-digit arithmetic or read primary-level textbooks. He warned that the quality gap between public and private schooling is widening, leaving disadvantaged youth with certificates but no viable job prospects.

Condemning persistent caste-based segregation, including physical barriers in villages and schools, he called it "a matter of collective shame" that such practices persist even after 78 years of Independence. He urged students and youth to pledge to eliminate social discrimination.

On suicides, the Governor said Tamil Nadu records around 20,000 deaths annually, about 65 per day, with a suicide rate of 26 per lakh population, more than double the national average of 12.

The state also leads in ‘group suicides’ involving multiple family members, which he said reflect acute social, psychological, or economic distress.

Highlighting rising crimes against women and children, Ravi pointed to a 56% increase in POCSO rape cases and a 33% rise in molestation cases in 2024.

Fear and insecurity, he warned, could curtail women's aspirations and participation in the state's growth.

Further, Governor Ravi urged citizens to adopt the principle of ‘Nation first’ to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047.