Drowning: Two bodies retrieved, search on for third

TIRUCHY: Two bodies of the three Tiruchy school students who had drowned late Monday in the Cauvery were recovered on Tuesday while the search continues for the third boy.

It is said that 10 students from a school at Bharathiyar Salai went to bathe in the Cauvery at Ayyalamman ghat on Monday after their half-year exams.

While they were taking a bath, the two boys were washed away. In an attempt to rescue them, another boy jumped into the water, but all three were washed away due to the heavy flow in the river.

They were identified as S Zahir Hussain (15) from Alwarthoppu, S Vignesh (16) from E-pudur, and S Simbu (15) from the same area.

On seeing them drowning, their friends raised alarm but the public who reached the spot could not trace the boys. The public passed on information to the fire and rescue personnel who rushed to the spot and searched for them in vain and stopped the search operation due to darkness on Monday night.

On Tuesday, they resumed the search operation and retrieved the bodies of Zahir Hussain and Simbu. The search is on for Vignesh. Srirangam police registered a case and are investigating.