Dropping Rupee symbol insult on Tamilian who designed it, Annamalai flays DMK govt

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday lambasted the ruling DMK government's State Budget for 2025-26, for the alleged replacement of the Indian Rupee symbol in the document booklet, claiming it an insult on Tamilian Udhay Kumar who had meticulously designed it.

According to Annamalai, Udhay Kumar, a son of former DMK MLA N Dharmalingam, had designed the iconic symbol that was officially adopted by the Government of India and incorporated into the country's currency.

In a social media post, Annamalai questioned the wisdom behind the DMK government's decision.

"The DMK Government's State Budget for 2025-26 replaces the Rupee symbol designed by a Tamilian, which was adopted by the whole of Bharat and incorporated into our Currency. Udhay Kumar, who designed the symbol, is the son of a former DMK MLA. How stupid can you become, Thiru MK Stalin?" he asked.