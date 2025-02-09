Drop smart metre installation programme, avoid job losses: Tangedco employees’ union

TIRUCHY: Smart Metres installation plan as part of privatisation, would result in several thousands of staff losing jobs, and hence the government should withdraw the decision, said the CITU central committee meeting attached to the Tangedco held in Thanjavur on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the CITU (Tangedco) General Secretary S Rajendran said, the contract staff of the then TNEB were regularised in the years 1972, 84, 89, 96, 2004 and 2007.

While several thousands of contract employees were waiting for job regularisation, the minister concerned refused that there was no contract staff in the Tangedco.

“This is shocking information to the staff who have been waiting for the employment regularisation and so we have decided to stage a protest and lay siege of TN Assembly in Chennai,” Rajendran said.

He also stated that around 15,000 staff had retired in the past four years but no vacancy was filled for all these four years.

“Against such a backdrop, the government is planning to privatise the Tangedco and introduce smart meters. This will lead to the loss of jobs for several thousands of employees. We have been insisting the State government to follow the Kerala government which has been undertaking the smart metre installation and maintenance and thus ensuring employment to the staff,” Rajendran said.