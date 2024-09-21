Drop mining of atomic minerals project in Kanniyakumari: NGO

CHENNAI: Poovulagin Nanbargal, an environmental organisation, has urged the State government to cancel a public hearing meeting pertaining to mining of atomic minerals such as monazite, zircon, ilmenite, rutile, sillimanite, and garnet in Kanniyakumari district.

The organisation has warned that mining will cause radiation-related health hazards to the fishermen, apart from destroying the coastal ecosystem.

"Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) has proposed to mine atomic minerals from Keezhmidalam, Midalam, Enayam, Puthenthurai, Kollencode and Ezhudesam villages. As an application has been made seeking CRZ clearance, a public hearing meeting has been scheduled on October 1," a release from the organisation said.

Of the total proposed mining area of 1,144 hectares, around 353 hectares fall under the coastal regulation zone (CRZ). Around 1.5 million tonnes of atomic minerals will be mined per year for 40 years.

"The region, where the mining is proposed, is naturally a radioactive region. If the mining of atomic minerals was allowed, this would increase the radiation levels. Of the 75 coastal villages in Kanniyakumari, 50 are affected by illegal mineral sand mining. Beaches have disappeared. As the sand dunes were destroyed, the region is facing sea erosion. Allowing mining will exacerbate the situation, " the organisation highlighted.

The release added that due to illegal mineral sand mining in Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli, residents in fishermen villages are affected with cancer, kidney ailments, infertility, skin diseases, asthma, miscarriages, and others.

"Mining of already radioactive sand causes such diseases. Locals allege that there are several children with mental disorders in Kuthankuzhi and Manavalakurichi. Moreover, the mining will result in erosion. As per a report by the ministry of earth sciences, erosion is severe in Enayam, Puthenthurai, Midalam and Manavalakurichi villages. Mining ought to be banned in such an erosion prone region," the release said.

The organisation urged the government to drop mining projects to mine atomic minerals and mineral sand in Tamil Nadu coast and conduct a detailed survey about the health implications in villages around IREL Plant.

"The public hearing on October 1 should be cancelled. If the public hearing meeting is conducted, all the political parties, and environmental organisations should participate in the meeting and register their opposition," Poovulagin Nanbargal urged.