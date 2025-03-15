Drop in cultivated land, failure to waive crop loans expose hollow financial plan, says K Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Saturday accused the ruling DMK government of presenting an agriculture budget that is “nothing but a pile of paper” filled with deceit and fabrication.

In a statement, Annamalai described the Budget as a “web of lies” aimed at misleading farmers and the public. He also lambasted the DMK for making false claims about the State’s agricultural performance, particularly in the reported figures for the total cultivation area.

“The DMK government had claimed that the cultivation area in the State for 2022-2023 stood at 155 lakh acres. However, in the current budget, this figure was revised to 151 lakh acres, representing a decrease of 4 lakh acres. To obfuscate this drop, the government instead compared this year’s cultivation area to that of 2019-2020, a tactic to “fool” the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He said that contrary to promises, crop loans amounting to Rs 1,774 crore are yet to be waived.