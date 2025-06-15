Drop Coonoor market demolition move: EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday demanded that the State government revoke its decision to demolish existing commercial buildings in Coonoor in the Nilgiris district.

The AIADMK chief said the alternative sites allotted to the affected traders are located one kilometre away from the present market area, which would severely impact their livelihoods.

The Coonoor Municipality had issued notices to traders to vacate the market area, proposing to demolish around 800 buildings to make way for a new market complex with all facilities, said Palaniswami in a statement. The Leader of Opposition added that the proposed alternative location given for the traders has very low footfall and is inconvenient for both traders and customers for this purpose.

Palaniswami demanded that the government immediately roll back its decision to move the market, in order to protect the livelihood of small traders and shop owners operating in the area.