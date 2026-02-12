Tamil Nadu
Drones banned ahead of Amit Shah’s Tiruchy visit
TIRUCHY: Drone operations have been banned in Tiruchy for two days in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit on Friday.
According to a press release issued by Collector V Saravanan, Amit Shah will be visiting Tiruchy district to participate in various events. As a security measure, flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles has been prohibited on Friday and Saturday.
The release stated that legal action will be taken against those who violate the ban and operate drones or other unmanned aerial vehicles during the restricted period.