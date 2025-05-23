Drone attack near Moscow delays flight carrying Indian parliamentary delegation

CHENNAI: Chaos ensued when a flight in which DMK MP Kanimozhi led delegation was travelling was forced to circle in the air for an extended period during her travel to Russia.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the flight could not land due to a drone attack near the Moscow Airport.

Following the incident, both domestic and international flight operations were temporarily suspended for a few hours.

After several hours, the aircraft in which the Indian parliamentary delegation was travelling was able to land safely.

MP Kanimozhi led delegation is visiting Russia as part of an all-party delegation working to raise international awareness about the Indo-Pak conflict.

The Centre had earlier released the list of seven all-party delegations that will travel to key partner countries, including members of the United Nations Security Council and the European Union, to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.