DRO, Tahsildar injured in cracker blast during inspection in Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: A Divisional Revenue Officer (DRO) and a Tahsildar were injured in a blast during inspection at a cracker godown in J Karupalli village in Krishnagiri on Tuesday afternoon.

According to preliminary investigation, when officials opened shutters of the godown and entered inside, crackers had fallen from atop causing a blast by friction.

“The DRO (land acquisition) Balaji, Tahsildar Muthupandi and another staff got trapped inside the godown amidst blasting crackers. They suffered injuries and were rushed to Hosur Government Hospital,” police said.

The injured officials were likely to be shifted to a hospital in Bangalore for further treatment.

The officials have been inspecting cracker godowns after nine persons died and 13 persons suffered in a blast a week ago. Further inquiries are on.