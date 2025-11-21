Driver saves 20 students as school van catches fire in Madurai

MADURAI: A major accident was averted on Thursday when a school van carrying 20 students caught fire in Thirumangalam, Madurai, according to a report by Thanthi TV. The incident, which caused moments of panic for passers-by, resulted in no injuries thanks to the driver’s swift response.

Eyewitnesses said smoke began to rise from the vehicle while it was in motion. The driver immediately stopped the van, evacuated all the students safely, and moved them to a secure distance before the fire intensified.

Fire and rescue personnel reached the spot and extinguished the flames. Preliminary reports suggest an electrical short-circuit may have caused the fire. Further investigations are underway.